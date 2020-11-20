Ruby Wilson
Alamogordo - Ruby Irene (Mock) Wilson, 89, passed away on November 14, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was born on August 26, 1931 in Waldron, Arkansas to Eugene and Ruby (Johnston) Mock.
She and husband Will, were heavily involved in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Organization and served in offices at all levels. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her and family that loved her.
Survivors include her two daughters, Janice Deslongchamps and Anita Keith; son, Charles "Greg" Godwin; granddaughters, Margaret Tompkins, Micaela Rodriguez and Rachel Keith; grandsons, Gabe Ransom, Steven Godwin, Skyler and Matthew Keith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Will; sons, Larry Godwin and John Godwin.; and daughter, Teresa Rodriguez.
Interment will take place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at a later date.
The Wilson family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org
