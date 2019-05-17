Services
St Francis de Paula Catholic Church
303 Encino St
Tularosa, NM 88352
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudolf Terrazas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudolf (Rudy) and Celia (Sally) Monrreal Terrazas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rudolf (Rudy) and Celia (Sally) Monrreal Terrazas Obituary
Rudolf (Rudy) and Celia (Sally) Monrreal Terrazas

- - Rudolf (Rudy) Terrazas passed away on May 15, 2019. Rudy is survived by his 5 children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, a multitude of friends and extended family. The Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. and mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in Tularosa, NM. Reception immediately following at the St. Francis De Paula parish hall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church Tularosa, NM or Santa Rita Catholic Church in Carrizozo, NM. Burial pending.

Celia (Sally) Monrreal Terrazas passed away on May 9, 2019 in Tularosa NM peacefully. She is survived by 5 children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Services will in Tularosa at the same time as Rudy Terrazas. Burial pending
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.