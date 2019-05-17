|
|
Rudolf (Rudy) and Celia (Sally) Monrreal Terrazas
- - Rudolf (Rudy) Terrazas passed away on May 15, 2019. Rudy is survived by his 5 children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, a multitude of friends and extended family. The Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. and mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in Tularosa, NM. Reception immediately following at the St. Francis De Paula parish hall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church Tularosa, NM or Santa Rita Catholic Church in Carrizozo, NM. Burial pending.
Celia (Sally) Monrreal Terrazas passed away on May 9, 2019 in Tularosa NM peacefully. She is survived by 5 children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Services will in Tularosa at the same time as Rudy Terrazas. Burial pending
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on May 17, 2019