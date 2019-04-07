|
|
Ruthena Margaret McCracken Hamm
Alamogordo - Ruthena Margaret McCracken Hamm was born 12 Sept 1934 in Alamogordo, NM. She was called home to our Lord and Savior on 15 March 2019. Ruthena was the youngest of 8 children born to William Manson McCracken and Mary Ann (Wright) McCracken. She was raised on her father's ranch in the Sacramento Mountains, known at the time as McCracken Ranch (referred to by the family as "Rincon") near present day Timberon. The ranch is presently known as Bug Scuffle. Working the family ranch during the summers, she helped break horses, mend fence and tend the other endless duties ranch life demanded. Among her favorite stories was of the yearling horse "Tony" who was bitten in the face by a rattlesnake. Her father healed the horse, using a "mad stone" taken from the stomach of a deer.
Each fall, she returned to Alamogordo to attend school. As part of her academic achievements, she won the El Paso Herald-Post Southwestern Spelling Bee Championship Award in 1947. In 1956, she began her 33 year civil service career at Holloman Air Force Base, starting as a mail clerk and retiring in 1989, having risen the ranks to Deputy Chief of Contracting with 833d Tactical Air Command MOBBS Division. This was the highest civilian level in the division at the time. During her sterling career of service, she received numerous awards; in 1976 she was the first person at Holloman AFB to receive The Professional Designation in Contract Management. In 1988 she was presented with the Tactical Air Command Outstanding Contracting Civilian Award.
Ruthena came to know and serve the Lord at an early age. She derived great joy out of teaching Sunday School at First Baptist Church for numerous years. She also was passionate about giving to charity. Among her innumerable contributions were to animal welfare, veteran and children's organizations. She was always willing to extend help to others and find a home for animals in need. Among her more interesting hobbies, she became a self-taught expert in western box turtles.
In 1964 Ruthena married Bill R. Hamm and they had one son, William Robert (Billy). She is survived by her son Billy, wife Susan and granddaughter Taylor of Las Cruces; her sister Maudean (Deanie) Bates of La Luz and numerous nieces, nephews and respective families, as well as friends and loved ones through the church and; her beloved cat Leroy.
She was preceded in death by husband Bill, daughter Dixie Lou Swope, her parents and six siblings: Gertrude Snyder, Manson McCracken, Maurita Brown, Ann (Doot) Bonnell, Wilson (Curl) McCracken, Steve (Bud) McCracken.
Per her wishes, cremation has already taken place and no formal services are planned. Should friends and loved ones desire to honor her memory, donations may be made to the veterans, children's and/or animal welfare organization of their choice.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019