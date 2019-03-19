|
Ruthie Hawkins
Alamogordo - Ruthie Mae Hawkins
October 24,1936 - March 14, 2019
Ruthie Mae Hawkins was born to Charles Jones and Viola Ellington on October 24,1936 in Miami Oklahoma.
Ruthie married Francis Eldon Hawkins on July 2 1955,63 years. Ruth and Eldon has three daughters Deborah who married Stu
Fein, Connie who married Garrett Hobson and Patty Hawkins. There are 12 grandchildren; David Fein, Nicki Sleeter Louis Fein, Elyssa
Cox, Christy Miller, Jenna Garcia, Elliot and Jackson Hobson, Joey, Nora Elizabeth and Charlee O'Hara; 22 great grandchildren and
2 great-great grandchildren.
Ruthie was a military wife for 23 years, a stay at home mom, artist, Sunday school teacher, bible school teacher, supporter of the local COPE, Women's Group, member and supporter of Bethel Baptist Church. Mom. like our dad, lived and breathed the word of God.....Mom was a avid believer of the "golden rule", never said a harsh word, always very supportive of whatever you did, was always there to pick you up when you fell, and we fell a lot. The kindest, most loving Mom anyone could ever hope for. Like dad, it would take a long time to describe our mom.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019