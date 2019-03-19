Services
Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home - Alamogordo
1334 N. Scenic Dr.
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-437-0530
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruthie Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruthie Hawkins


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruthie Hawkins Obituary
Ruthie Hawkins

Alamogordo - Ruthie Mae Hawkins

October 24,1936 - March 14, 2019

Ruthie Mae Hawkins was born to Charles Jones and Viola Ellington on October 24,1936 in Miami Oklahoma.

Ruthie married Francis Eldon Hawkins on July 2 1955,63 years. Ruth and Eldon has three daughters Deborah who married Stu

Fein, Connie who married Garrett Hobson and Patty Hawkins. There are 12 grandchildren; David Fein, Nicki Sleeter Louis Fein, Elyssa

Cox, Christy Miller, Jenna Garcia, Elliot and Jackson Hobson, Joey, Nora Elizabeth and Charlee O'Hara; 22 great grandchildren and

2 great-great grandchildren.

Ruthie was a military wife for 23 years, a stay at home mom, artist, Sunday school teacher, bible school teacher, supporter of the local COPE, Women's Group, member and supporter of Bethel Baptist Church. Mom. like our dad, lived and breathed the word of God.....Mom was a avid believer of the "golden rule", never said a harsh word, always very supportive of whatever you did, was always there to pick you up when you fell, and we fell a lot. The kindest, most loving Mom anyone could ever hope for. Like dad, it would take a long time to describe our mom.

The Hawkins family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home to direct the services.

To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now