Ryoko Felton
Alamogordo - Ryoko Lilly Felton, 68, of Alamogordo, NM, passed away on April 17, 2019 in Houston, TX.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Tularosa located at 1515 Fairview Rd., with Randal Aldridge officiating.
Ryoko Felton was born in Okinawa, Japan to Chiyo Smith on June 29, 1950. She was the second child of three daughters born to Chiyo. She graduated from Alamogordo High School in 1970, and later married George J. Felton on February 9, 1974. Ryoko and George had three children. Ryoko struggled with cancer for 25 years. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses Ryoko always found comfort and hope in Jehovah God's promises of a time when we all have perfect life in a paradise on earth, and the time His Word is fulfilled here on earth as it is in heaven. (Matthew 6:10)
Ryoko is preceded in death by her father J.E. Smith.
Ryoko is survived by her husband of 45 years, George J. Felton, daughter Janelle C. Swinford and husband Paul, son Jared R. Felton and wife Melissa, son Nathan H. Felton and wife Melissa, sister Masako M. Hokama and husband Thomas, sister Shirley A. Aldridge and husband Randy, beloved grandson Jordan P. Swinford and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
The family of Ryoko also wish to extend sincere thanks to all for the love and support from dear family and friends including Norma Stiles and daughters Kay Stiles and Lisa Ybarra and husband Daniel, and their four children, whose extra love and support were key in all the time Ryoko and George were able to spend in getting the necessary medical care while in Houston, TX.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on May 23, 2019