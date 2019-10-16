|
Samuel David Maestas
Alamogordo - Samuel David Maestas, 58, peacefully went to be with the Lord on October 13, 2019. Samuel was born on January 13, 1961 in Colorado Springs, CO to Fredrico Maestas and Agustina Maria "Tena" Maestas.
Samuel was a man of God, who would take the shirt off of his back for a stranger. He loved his family and his grandchildren were the love of his life. He enjoyed fishing, cooking for family and friends, reading novels and his beloved Bible. He was a diehard Broncos fan and was especially fond of the Orange Crush Defense.
He is survived by his children Samuel Jr. (Laurie), Nathan and Candis, his ex-wife Lucelva, and by his mother Tena. Siblings include Freddie (Ramona), Aaron, Naomi Jakins (Rick), Ruthie Hernandez (Patrick), eight grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Samuel is preceded in death by his father Fred Maestas, Sr.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home.
