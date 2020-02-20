|
Sandra Hendren
Alamogordo, NM - Sandra (Sandy) Hendren, beloved wife of Eric Hendren, died February 17, 2020 at home in Alamogordo, NM at age 67. Sandy was born October 1, 1952 in Topeka, KS. At the age of 2, her family moved to Albuquerque, NM where Sandy was raised. Sandy married Eric Hendren on September 22, 1990 and moved to Alamogordo, NM when Eric was transferred to Holloman AFB.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Benaka and Dorothy Weltsch Benaka and brother Daniel Benaka. Surviving family members are her husband, Eric Hendren, sister, Candace Loomis, niece, Andrea Jones and great nephews, Stephen and Trevor Jones.
Sandy's life was full of faith and service. She was a member of Grace United Methodist church for 30 years. She was in Joy Circle of United Methodist Women, served in Altar Guild, and attended ABC Sunday school class. Her extraordinary crafting skills were used to knit hats and scarves for Shared Table, a ministry of the church that provides Saturday meals for the homeless. She also knitted sweaters distributed by World Vision. Sandy will be greatly missed by her church family.
Sandy will be remembered for her sense of humor, her smile and upbeat personality and the compassion she felt and demonstrated when others needed her support. They will never forget Sandy at Christmastime as they decorate their trees with her handmade angel ornaments. She also made quilts to commemorate special occasions for family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the United Methodist Church, 1206 Greenwood Lane, Alamogordo, NM on February 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020