Sandra Kiesling
Alamogordo, NM - On October 3rd 2020, Sandra M. Kiesling joined her beloved husband David L. Kiesling. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by Gerry and Jazz Kiesling, Shelly and Jess Kiesling, Matt, Amy and Michael Kiesling, and Doc, Heather, Taylor and Kolby Kiesling. Sandra and David were the perfect partnership and soul mates. They are both resting peacefully in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that a donation be made to the charity of your choosing.
A perfect partnership now resting in heaven. These two blessed the world with compassion, love, and consideration for all. They were giving of their time for God and country without hesitation or regret. You will forever be in our hearts. Rest in peace and be with God.
The memorial service for Sandra Kiesling will be held at Scenic Chapel Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
Private burial service with honors for Sandra and David will be at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery in the near future.
The Kiesling family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.
