Sandra Wisecup
Alamogordo - Sandra Lee Wisecup, 81, passed away on January 6, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was born on March 20, 1938 in Baltimore, Maryland to Walter and Sarah Lanham.
Sandra was a longtime servant of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Wisecup; sister, Christine; her two sons, Joseph Dukes and David Dukes; stepson, Larry Wisecup; stepdaughter, Wendy Sindelar; six grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Sarah; sister, Theresa; brother, Mike; and her son, Richard Dukes.
The Vigil with Rosary for Sandra Wisecup will be recited at 10:00 am, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Martin Cornejo, Celebrant.
The Wisecup family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020