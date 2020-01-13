Services
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Vigil
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Wisecup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Wisecup


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Wisecup Obituary
Sandra Wisecup

Alamogordo - Sandra Lee Wisecup, 81, passed away on January 6, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was born on March 20, 1938 in Baltimore, Maryland to Walter and Sarah Lanham.

Sandra was a longtime servant of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Wisecup; sister, Christine; her two sons, Joseph Dukes and David Dukes; stepson, Larry Wisecup; stepdaughter, Wendy Sindelar; six grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Sarah; sister, Theresa; brother, Mike; and her son, Richard Dukes.

The Vigil with Rosary for Sandra Wisecup will be recited at 10:00 am, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Martin Cornejo, Celebrant.

The Wisecup family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -