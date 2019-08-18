|
|
Santiago Jimmy Aragon
Alamogordo - Santiago Jimmy Aragon, 82, peacefully went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2019 in Alamogordo, NM. He was born on August 1, 1937 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Ramon and Catalina Aragon.
Santiago was a loving husband, father, and grandfather whose two loves included his wife of 62 years, Pascuala, and the playing his accordion. He was a great musician and played numerous instruments but he loved his accordion the most. He enjoyed having fun and telling jokes. Santiago lived primarily in Estancia and had just recently moved to be with his daughter, Mary Sanchez, here in Alamogordo. Santiago retired
from heavy equipment construction in 1983. He was able to work throughout the state of New Mexico. He was on the original crew that constructed the tunnel on US Highway 82 between Alamogordo and High Rolls.
Santiago is survived by his wife, Petra Pascuala Aragon; two sons, Jorge Aragon of McIntosh, NM and Jimmy Ray Aragon (Mary) of Capitan, NM; daughter, Mary Sanchez (Robert) of Alamogordo; and son in law, Raymond Diaz of Albuquerque, NM. He is also survived by grandchildren: Robert John Aragon; Luis, Juan, Joaquin and Javier Cervantes; Malachi, Robert III and Yolanda Sanchez; Brian and Belinda Aragon; Santiago Aragon; several great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Santiago was preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Catalina Aragon; sisters, Mellie Velasco, Rosie Anaya, and Josephine Sierra; brothers, David and Charlie Aragon; and daughter, Flora C. Diaz.
Visitation will be held from10:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Rosary will be recited at 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with Father Martin Cornejo, Celebrant.
Burial will follow services at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.
The Aragon family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019