Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Santos Monrreal


1928 - 2019
Santos Monrreal Obituary
Santos Monrreal

Alamogordo - Santos Monrreal, 91, passed away on September 4, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on May 13, 1928 in Three Rivers, New Mexico to Manuel and Petra (Flores) Monreal.

Survivors include his granddaughter, Elizabeth Monrreal of Alamogordo, NM; three great-granddaughters, Alexandria Gonzales of Alamogordo, NM, Rubina Solano of Las Cruces, NM, Analizia Sida of Alamogordo, NM; two great-grandsons, Adreas Gonzales of Alamogordo, NM, Mario Cordova of Rio Rancho, NM.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Petra Monreal and wife, Leonore Monrreal.

The family will greet friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral service for Santos Monrreal will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home with Deacon Mariano Melendrez officiating.

The Monrreal family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019
