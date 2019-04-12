Services
Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC 28352
(910) 291-0066
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC 28352
Sarah Sholar Lambert Obituary
Sarah Sholar Lambert

Laurinburg - Sarah Sholar Lambert, age 91 of Laurinburg, NC passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Funeral services to celebrate her life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel with burial following in Hillside Memorial Park, Laurinburg, NC.

Survivors include her daughter, Robin Walker and husband Henry of Alamogordo, NM, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be given to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service, Laurinburg, NC.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019
