|
|
Saturnino Noriega
- - Sat's Final Letter
My darling wife: And through you my eternal friends and progeny:
Thank you for letting me fly away with the angels onto the boundless length, depth, and width of eternity.
I am now not in slumber but in an endless joy where all my ancestors and yours hear the sweetest music of heaven and kiss the faces of all those you loved and that love you.
Reni is by my side and we bid you well for there were no moments in our breathing and the pulsing of our hearts that did not contain a beat for you.
Yes, it was I who flew away with timeliness and ushered behind the freshness of rain to kiss the flowers for you. And, to freshen the world that you may awaken to sunshine after my departure and feel the freshness of life reentering your souls.
I thank you for your permission that I may be with all the spirits of time and the eternal Love of God.
For a moment, I felt the angels were in your fingertips as you caressed me...
For a moment, I felt the angels were in your voice as you sang to me...
For a moment, I felt the angels were in your tears as they bathed me...
But for a moment, the angels said, "send her away" for in the privacy of those of us who are now eternal, they sought to carry me away.
So please forgive me for not sharing that final moment with you because death is private to all of us.
I shall grow and expand in spirit now and forevermore with a greater than human Joy.
So, live you now and evermore to draw your breath in unison, in fellowship, and filled with love.
Until we meet again, from your loving husband through the medium of the poet.
Delivered by:
Saturn Nino Noriega
Saturnino Noriega
1937 - 2019
The service was private. Cremation took place at PCS Direct Cremation Service in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Sat's life story is archived at UCLA and is also being digitized by the Chicano Studies Research Center Library.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 2, 2019