Shelby D Graham
La Mesa - May 20, 1936 - January 29, 2020
Shelby D Graham, 83, went into peaceful rest while residing in Silver City, New Mexico with his daughter, Shelley, by his side on January 29, 2020.
Shelby was born May 20, 1936 in Ackerly, Texas to his father, William Bill Graham and mother, Ima Lee Graham. Gerri and Shelby were married on July 13, 1955 in Lamesa, TX. Shelby was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years Gerri (Geraldine) Vernell Graham. He was also preceded in death by his father Bill Graham; mother, Ima Lee Graham; brother, Harold Glen Graham; his sister, Nelda Fread; and his brother JW (Jake) Graham.
He was survived by his sister, Lugene (Flippin) Terry and his three loving children: Trinka Dee Stafford of Carlsbad, NM; Shelley Gayle Munoz and her husband, Alex Munoz, of Silver City, NM; and Kyle Morris Graham and his wife, Lahn Casebier Graham, of Midland, TX, and his grandchildren: Lisa Marie Clarkston and her husband, Cash Clarkston, of Carlsbad, NM; and Whitney Gomez and her husband, Daniel Gomez, of Arenas Valley, NM; and his great-grandchildren: Kali Jane, Cheyenne Patricia, and Daniel Jacob, children of Whitney and Daniel.
He attended trade school in Big Springs, Texas and became a radio/television technician, working for Sears & Roebuck for 40 years before retiring. He was Exalted Ruler of the Benevolent, Protective Order of Elks, Lodge No 1897, in Alamogordo, New Mexico from 1972-1973 and became an honorary life-time member of BPO Elks. He was a staunch supporter of the National Rifle Association and a life-time member. He was a member of the Valley Church of Christ in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He loved spending time with his family, was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoyed the outdoors, and loved the mountains.
He was raised on his family farm in Lamesa, Texas raising cotton; was a high school graduate of Lamesa, Texas, and participated in the FFA while in school. He loved to play the lottery, and being the first member of the Graham family to win the lottery was on his bucket list.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and condolences.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mesilla Valley Hospice/La Posada at 299 E. Montana Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88005 or www.mvhospice.org, the ASPCA at ASPCA.org/donations, or your local humane society, or the National Rifle Association, by mail at The NRA Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030 or by calling 877-NRA-GIVE.
Memorial services will be held at the Church of Christ on Valley Drive, in Las Cruces, New Mexico at a date yet to be determined, but notification will be published as soon as final arrangements are made.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020