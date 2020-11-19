Shirley Frantz
Alamogordo, NM - Shirley Ann Frantz, 83, peacefully went to be with the Lord on November 12, 2020 at her home in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
Shirley was born on October 16, 1937 in London, England to Alfred and Anne (Oliver) Martin.
Shirley Ann Frantz was a copy typist in London when she met her husband, Edwin Lamar Frantz, who was stationed in England with the United States Air Force. After Shirley and Edwin married in 1964, the Frantz family spent the next 17 years between the U.S. and England before settling in Alamogordo, NM in 1981.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sisters and brother, as well as her daughter, Jeanette.
Survivors include her children, Annette (Ken) Westerberg, Dawn (Jim) Coburn, Sherry (Tom) Simmons, and Craig Frantz; her grandchildren, Amber (James Michael) Watters, Ashley (Jason) Hudson, Brittany King, April (Cody) Stratton, Angel Hernandez-Frantz and Joshua Simmons; as well as her great grandchildren, Ryan, Ali, Elora, and Joshua Jr.
