1/1
Shirley Frantz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Frantz

Alamogordo, NM - Shirley Ann Frantz, 83, peacefully went to be with the Lord on November 12, 2020 at her home in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Shirley was born on October 16, 1937 in London, England to Alfred and Anne (Oliver) Martin.

Shirley Ann Frantz was a copy typist in London when she met her husband, Edwin Lamar Frantz, who was stationed in England with the United States Air Force. After Shirley and Edwin married in 1964, the Frantz family spent the next 17 years between the U.S. and England before settling in Alamogordo, NM in 1981.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sisters and brother, as well as her daughter, Jeanette.

Survivors include her children, Annette (Ken) Westerberg, Dawn (Jim) Coburn, Sherry (Tom) Simmons, and Craig Frantz; her grandchildren, Amber (James Michael) Watters, Ashley (Jason) Hudson, Brittany King, April (Cody) Stratton, Angel Hernandez-Frantz and Joshua Simmons; as well as her great grandchildren, Ryan, Ali, Elora, and Joshua Jr.

The Frantz Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel Funeral Home to direct the arrangements. To sign the online register book, please visit https://www.scenicchapel.com/.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alamogordo Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved