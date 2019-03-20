Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 527-2222
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapel
300 E. Boutz Road
Las Cruces, NM
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapel
300 E. Boutz Road
Las Cruces, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Orosco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Orosco


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Orosco Obituary
Shirley Orosco

Las Cruces - Shirley A, Orosco, age 77, of Las Cruces passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 25, 1941 in Mangum, OK to Myles and Lorraine Bowman Henthorn. Mrs. Orosco was a homemaker and a member of the Las Cruces First Assembly of God.

Survivors include her loving husband, Ray R. Orosco of the family home; two sons, Dean Terrell (Theresa) of Alamogordo, Ben Terrell (Sharon) of Fort Gibson, OK; .a daughter, Linda Guymon (Larry) of Las Cruces; a brother, Wayne Blanchard (Pam) of Tulsa, OK. Other survivors include five granddaughters, Serena, Lauren, Chelsea, Bailey and Lanie; two great grandchildren, Gabriel and Natasha; a nephew, Mark Blanchard. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Shirley will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4 PM to 6 PM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2 PM with Pastor Fred Espinoza officiating. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of Cremains will be held at a later date.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to

www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now