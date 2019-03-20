|
Shirley Orosco
Las Cruces - Shirley A, Orosco, age 77, of Las Cruces passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 25, 1941 in Mangum, OK to Myles and Lorraine Bowman Henthorn. Mrs. Orosco was a homemaker and a member of the Las Cruces First Assembly of God.
Survivors include her loving husband, Ray R. Orosco of the family home; two sons, Dean Terrell (Theresa) of Alamogordo, Ben Terrell (Sharon) of Fort Gibson, OK; .a daughter, Linda Guymon (Larry) of Las Cruces; a brother, Wayne Blanchard (Pam) of Tulsa, OK. Other survivors include five granddaughters, Serena, Lauren, Chelsea, Bailey and Lanie; two great grandchildren, Gabriel and Natasha; a nephew, Mark Blanchard. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation for Shirley will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4 PM to 6 PM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2 PM with Pastor Fred Espinoza officiating. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of Cremains will be held at a later date.
