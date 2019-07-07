|
Shirley Rabon
Alamogordo - Shirley E. Rabon of Alamogordo, NM passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 at age 85. Shirley was born in Denver, CO March 23, 1934. Alamogordo became her home at an early age. She graduated from Alamogordo High School in 1952. After graduation she attended Texas Western College in El Paso, TX from 1952-54 and continued at Hotel Dieu School of Nursing graduating in 1955. Shirley began working as a staff nurse for Dr. Borgeson from 1955-61. In 1961 Shirley worked as an ER nurse at Gerald Champion Hospital until 1964 when she became a school nurse for the Alamogordo Public Schools. She retired as Director of Nursing for Alamogordo Public Schools in 1995. Shirley took great joy in being "my school nurse" to many children and touching the lives of those who knew her in this role.
Shirley was a member of Alamogordo Chapter #11, the Order of Eastern Star and was Mother Advisor of Assembly #18 Order of Rainbow Girls. She was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church.
A lady of many interests, Shirley was an avid bowler and enjoyed bowling in tournaments and received many awards and trophies. She loved to bowl on local leagues as well as Senior Olympics and valued her bowling friends greatly. The Tularosa Basin Historical Society was an important part of Shirley's life, where she spent 22 years as a volunteer, sharing the history of our area with people from across the country. She was honored by TBHS as Volunteer of the Year days before her passing. Shirley never met a flower she did not love and enjoyed working in her beautiful backyard and caring for her numerous turtles. A wonderful cook, it was common for friends, neighbors, even strangers to be gifted with homemade fudge or her famous sugar cookies.
Shirley was a strong, loving woman who committed her life to her family, her most valued treasure. She was proud to be known as the matriarch of the family and talked about how proud she was of her family. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dayton G. Rabon and daughter Lori Jean Rabon Wixted, parents Ray and Dahlia Emens, sister Pat Thomas, brother Steve Emens.
She is survived by her sons Randy (Cheri), Jeff (Judy), Tim (Debbie) and her son-in-law Leo Wixted. Eight grandchildren, Kristy (Matt), Chad (Paige), Chase (Laura), Travis, Chaney, Tom (Whitney), Sam (Bri) and Kaitlin. Nine great grandchildren that filled her life with joy: Lexi, Drew and Brooke Alsleben, Mia, Dane, Arlo, Paisley, Noah and Abby Rabon, brothers, Pete and Dave Emens, brother-in-laws, Ronnie and Donnie Marsh.
There will be a memorial service on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 10:30 am at Grace United Methodist Church on Cuba Ave. in Alamogordo.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Tularosa Basin Historical Museum in Alamogordo in Shirley's name.
The Rabon family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on July 7, 2019