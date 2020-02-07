Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Sigrid Luise Plante


1927 - 2020
Sigrid Luise Plante passed away on February 3, 2020 surrounded by family. Sigrid was born in Wiesbaden, Germany to Hermann and Bertha Wirth on September 13, 1927. Sigrid was preceded in death by her parents and sister Ilsa, her son-in law Donald Jewell and by the love of her life, Henri Plante. She is survived by her children; Warren (Nadine) Plante, Linda Jewell and Barry (Jan) Plante. She has several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 16, 2020
