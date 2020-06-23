Stacie Cruz



Albuquerque - March 18, 1985 - June 16, 2020



Stacie Cruz went to meet her LORD and SAVIOUR on June 16, 2020. She was born March 18, 1985 in Alamogordo, NM. Stacie grew up in the rising Sacramento Mountains, above La Luz, NM, on her great grandfather's land. On most days, she would be seen running and playing amongst the pinon trees with her best friend and sister Shawna. Of course big brother Josh was always watching over them. Stacie graduated from Alamogordo High School in 2003 with honors and earned a scholarship to University of New Mexico. Stacie graduated from UNM in 2007 with her bachelors degree and completed her wish in life. She would later continue her education with UNM and receive her dual MBA in 2013. Stacie would always say that she owed so much to her first boss and dear friend Bob Flotte. She would say that it was Bob that gave her the true foundation and work ethic that launched her career. Stacie later obtained her real estate license and started her career with Pargin Realty ERA in Albq. Stacie was employed for some time as the financial controller for Johnstone Supply in Albq. working under Steven Brown & Carl Ward-Hersee, both whom she respected and thought highly of. However, her previous passion for real estate led her away and back to helping families and friends find their dream homes. She would soon find herself working along side Joynn Kniffin friend and qualifying broker of ERA Seller's and Buyer's Real Estate. Stacie loved to remodel homes and finding the best deal was her passion. Stacie met the love of her life Juan Alejandro Cruz in 2013 and they were soon married in 2014. She would always say "he's my rock and my whole world!" On November 7Th 2017 her little "Abri" was born and oh how she melted mommy and daddy's hearts! Stacie was a member and devoted christian, often seen with raised hands singing praise to 'OUR LORD' at Copper Pointe Church, now Citizen Church. Those who knew Stacie embraced her kind and caring heart, she would regularly pay it forward in lines and help anyone that needed it. Stacie enjoyed hanging out with her Auntie Norma "Titi" whom she loved dearly and shared a special bond with. Stacie was preceded in death by grandparents Walter & Dimples Cansler of Tularosa, NM. Stacie is survived by her loving and dedicated husband Juan Alejandro Cruz and precious loving daughter Abrielle Elise Cruz "Abri" of Albuquerque, NM. Parents Ronnie & Lorna Nowell of La Luz, NM. Brother Josh Nowell (Michaela) and their children Bryce, Morgan, Annaliese and Collin of Capitan, NM. Sister Shawna Wagner (Billy) and their children Embrace, Laesha and Tannik of Los Lunas, NM. Grandparents Lonnie Nowell (Elaine) of Tularosa, NM. Grandparent Jonette Goodwin (Dennis) of Las Cruces, NM. Uncle Terry Skaggs (Margret) of Tularosa, NM. Aunt Kathy Josselyn (Larry) of Alamogordo, NM. Uncle Michael Skaggs (Mary Kay) of Tularosa, NM. Aunt Denise Worley (Jimmie) of Tularosa, NM. Aunt Madonna Briggs (Tim) of Dallas, TX.



Stacie is also survived by numerous cousins and dear friends and you know who you are! A celebration of her life will be held at First Baptist Church 500 Granado St. Tularosa, NM on July 1st at 10 am.









