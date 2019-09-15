|
|
Stella D. Vigil
Alamogordo - Stella D. Vigil, 91, passed away on September 1, 2019 in Alamogordo, NM. She was born on January 18, 1928 in Tularosa, NM to Ralph B and Eulalia (Duran) Vigil.
Stella was employed at Health & Social Services in Alamogordo for 35 years.
She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Chavez and husband Frank; Nieces, Patricia France and Rhonda Sanchez; Nephews, Philip Chavez and Miguel Chavez and numerous other nieces, nephew and friends.
She is preceded in death by Sister, Teresita Wohlgemuth; Brother, Ralph Vigil; Niece, Sylvia Powell and her Father and mother, Ralph B. and Eulalia Vigil.
A Memorial Service is scheduled on September 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Frances De Paula Catholic Church with Father Marcel Okonkwo, Celebrant.
Direct Cremation has taken place under the care of PCS Direct Cremation Services.
