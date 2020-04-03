|
Stella Herrera
Alamogordo - Our family sadly lost our matriarch on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Stella B. Herrera was born May 28, 1941 to Frank M. and Lucia B. Duran in La Luz, NM.
She was a Juvenile Probation Officer until 1969, when she established SBH/Herrera's Bail Bond and operated it for the past 50 years. She was actively involved in the Women's Democratic Party, Young Democrats, Chatterbox CB Club, Boles Acres Lions Club.
She is survived by her husband John D. Herrera of 57 years; son John D. Herrera, daughters Annette Neal (James) and Angelica Lucero (Danny), three beautiful grandchildren who were the light of her life, Jocelyn (Amber), Danny and Kaylan. She is also survived by her siblings Dora Ortega (Raymond), Reynaldo Duran, Robert Duran (Ora), Rudy Duran, Grace Duran-Vigil (Udell) and Ernest Duran. As well numerous nieces and nephews who all held a special place in her heart. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Frank Duran.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to have traditional funeral services at this time. We will be planning a memorial service and celebration of life once the restrictions have been lifted.
We want to thank everyone for their love and support and a special thanks to the staff at Betty Dare who challenged her daily and loved her when we were quarantined from her.
The Herrera family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020