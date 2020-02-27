|
|
Stephen Garcia
Alamogordo, NM - Stephen Lee Garcia, was a dedicated son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, cyclist, teacher, classic-rock aficionado, and artist. Like the great painters who inspired his own oil-based masterpieces, Stephen practiced a steady and deliberate hand in all areas of his life. He was a patient, precise, disciplined, and thoughtful individual who never rushed and did things right the first time. An educator even when he wasn't in the classroom, Stephen taught his family, friends, and students how to make beautiful things happen by slowing down, taking enough time, and acting with purpose-all of which he did while rocking out to Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Marilyn Manson, and a whole crew of other rock-and-roll troublemakers!
Born on August 21, 1957 to Natividad and Cecilia Ann Garcia in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Stephen is survived by his wife of 44 years Donna Jean Garcia; his brothers Robert Arthur Garcia and Michael David Garcia; his sister Lisa Ann Lopez; his four children Leslie Ann Wright, Jennifer Lee Garcia, Stacey Marie Evans, and David Eugene Garcia; and his five grandchildren April Renea Wright, Michael Cade Wright, Drex Gabriel Carter, Giovanni Xavier Carbajal, and Alexander Jason Carbajal. Stephen graduated from Alamogordo High School in 1975 and received his bachelor's degree from New Mexico State University in 1995. He worked for the Alamogordo Public Schools system for 25 years. A commissioned portrait and landscape artist, Stephen was awarded Best of Show in the Fine Arts competition at the New Mexico State Fair. He passed away from complications related to cancer on the evening of February 20, 2020 at the age of 62 in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
A memorial service for Stephen will be held at the Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home Scenic Chapel on March 7, 2020 at 2pm - 1334 N. Scenic Drive, Alamogordo, New Mexico. A reception to celebrate Stephen's life will follow at Otero Artspace - 1118 Indiana Avenue, Alamogordo, New Mexico. The Garcia family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services. To sign the online register book, please visit https://www.scenicchapel.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020