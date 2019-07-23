|
Steven R. Schuster
Alamogordo - Steven R. Schuster, 75, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
Steve was born on August 23, 1943 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary Jane (Edwards) Schuster, and his sister, Marjorie Walker. He leaves behind his son, Craig, and his daughter, Sarah.
Steve graduated from The University of Wisconsin - Madison in 1965 with a degree in Horticulture and had a love of the outdoors.
A visitation is scheduled at 10 am on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the University of Wisconsin Foundation.
The Schuster family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on July 23, 2019