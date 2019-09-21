|
Sue Frances Cason
Alamogordo - Sue Frances Cason, age 98, peacefully went to be with the Lord on September 17, 2019 at her home in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Sue was the daughter of John Allen Rowe and Sara Irene Munroe. She was born August 14, 1921 at the Munroe family home in Millerville, Alabama.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Carroll Charles Cason, her parents, and her sisters Sara Joyce Rowe and Elizabeth Ann Alexander.
She is survived by her sisters Christine Patricia White and Mary John Thacker of Lewisville, Texas and daughter Sally Holcomb and son John (Dee Ann) Cason both of Alamogordo. Sue was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren: Elizabeth Jane Gleaton of Weatherford, Texas; Christopher Cason (Angela) Holcomb of Flower Mound, Texas; Amy Marie (Greg) O'Neal of Frisco, Texas; Earl Carroll (Jess) Cason of Las Cruces, New Mexico; and Scott Collin Cason of Alamogordo. She had six adored great-grandchildren: Kathleen Marie Holcomb, Chloe Elan O'Neal, Hayden Rockford O'Neal, Joshua James Holcomb, Ewan Scott Cason and Roark Eugene Cason. She is also survived by a large, well-loved group of nieces and nephews who added much joy to her life.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Sanctuary at Grace United Methodist Church, 1206 Greenwood Lane, Alamogordo, New Mexico at 9:00 am Monday, September 23, 2019 with Reverend Kelly McCuaig officiating. Following the Memorial Service, a private family burial service will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas at 1:30 pm.
Sue's father was a career U. S. Army service member. She spent her early years living on various Army posts including Fort Clark, Texas; Fort Barrancas, Florida; Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia; and finally Fort Bliss, Texas. Sue attended Austin High School in El Paso, Texas graduating in 1939. She then attended Texas College of Mines (later to be Texas Western College and later yet UTEP) graduating in 1943.
Sue and Carroll Cason married September 18, 1946 in El Paso, Texas. They lived their early married years in Silver City, New Mexico where Carroll was a mining engineer. Sue worked in the offices of the mine. They returned to El Paso in 1949. Carroll went to work for the City of El Paso and Sue worked for Asarco before beginning a long career as a third grade teacher at Ramona Elementary School in the Ysleta School District. She retired early to be at home with Carroll during a long illness. Following Carroll's death in 1985 Sue moved to Midland, Texas where her daughter Sally lived and remained there until 1995. In 1995 she moved to Alamogordo, New Mexico where her son John lives and remained until her death.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to the Library of Congress, National Library Service for the Blind and Physically Handicapped. As her friends and loved ones know, Sue was legally blind for over 50 years. The audio books she received through this service brought her countless hours of enjoyment.
The family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019