Sue Garcia
The Apple of our Eyes and Queen of our Hearts
Sue Garcia joined our Father in Heaven on January 18, 2020, one month and a day after her 75th birthday. Sue was born in Lima, Ohio on December 17, 1944. While visiting her brother, Dennis Gallant, in New Mexico, Sue met her sweetheart, Mike Garcia. Sue made a life with Mike in our beloved, small town of Alamogordo. Together, they share two daughters, Theresa Nelson (Mike Nelson) and Rene Collins (Steve Collins), and four grandchildren, Cole, Samantha, KC and D.J., as well as one great-grandchild on the way.
Sue's life was defined by her deep devotion to her faith and to her family. She taught her loved ones how to pray and was often referred to as "the prayer warrior" in the family. She gave all the glory, as well as any worry to God. Having lost both of her parents to sickness at a young age, Sue and her brother had little time to learn the life lessons we are often taught by our parents and loved ones. Somehow, Sue, with so little time to learn by example and with every reason to raise questions and doubts, completely understood everything that life is about. The true meaning of life is not to dwell on the hand we've been dealt or everything that we don't have, but instead to love with all that we have, and there is no better example of this than Sue Garcia. Sue leaves a legacy of faith, one that does not question nor doubt, but that endures and comforts in moments of our deepest despair. Although a life and world without Sue's physical presence seams unimaginable, her faith in God was so powerful and so everlasting that it will continue to light the path that will guide her family and loved ones throughout their lives.
"Love is patient and kind. love is not jealous or proud or rude. Love does not demand its own way. Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful and endures through every circumstance. There are three things that will endure —faith, hope and love —and the greatest is low." 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 adapted by Sue Garcia in her daily prayers in 2018
This is how Sue Garcia loved, and it is a love that will sustain those that knew her for the rest of their lives. Sue would want everyone to love their families in such a way, and by doing so we keep her spirit and memory alive. Heaven has gained a deeply loved and celebrated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, professional hummer, memory and memento collector, organized hoarder, popcorn lover and the ultimate believer. The Garcia, Nelson and Collins family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and gratitude to the many friends that have lent their support, prayers and condolences during this time. The heart remembers most what it has loved best, and you will live on in our hearts forever and ever, our angel. A rosary to honor and celebrate the life of Sue Garcia will be held at St. Jude Parish in Alamogordo, NM on February 8,2020 at 9:15 a.m. with mass to follow at 10 a.m.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020