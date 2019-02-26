|
Susan Dawn Smith, 68, passed away on February 20, 2019 at her home in Alamogordo after a battle with cancer.
She was born on February 2, 1951 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Warren and Ethel Strait.
Susan served proudly in the Women's Army Air Corp and was a caregiver for the remainder of her career.
She was big on family and boy did she have a BIG one! Survivors include daughter, Tanya & husband, Ernest of Alamogordo; son, Paul (P.J.) & wife, Felicia of Tularosa; daughter, Michele Torres & Jason Hyland of Alamogordo; son, Thomas Smith & wife, Ashley of Marion, Iowa; daughter, Amanda Lyle of Alamogordo; son, Brian Smith & wife, Leslie of Durango, Colorado; son, Justin Smith & wife, Jessica of Marion, Iowa. She is also survived by her sister, Becky Jones & husband, Dave of Cedar Grove, NJ; her brother, Tim Strait of Marion, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Patty Smith of Alamogordo & Carolyn Smith of Thompson Ridge, NY; numerous nieces, nephews & cousins and the light of her life her 26 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents; her in-laws, James & Salena Smith; brother, Chuck Wagoner; brothers-in-law, Dwight & Roger Smith; nephew, David Jones and grandson, Christopher Skaggs.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place Friday, March 1st at 11am at Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel with Judge McCutcheon officiating.
The family will welcome friends to join them Friday, March 1st at 2 pm at 21 Prairie Trail in Tularosa for food and fond memories of Susan.
The Smith family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home, Inc. to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019