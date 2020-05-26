Services
Alamogordo - Susan Phyllis Dolce, 70, passed away on May 14, 2020 from an aggressive lung cancer that she found out she had just one month before. She passed peacefully to join the love of her life, Frank Dolce of 48 years. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 12, 1949 to David and Annette Goldstein.

Susan moved to Alamogordo, NM with her husband and two daughters during their time in the Air Force. She met her best friend Pat Holland Beard whom she considered to be her sister. She also had a lot of close friends that she loved to hang out with and go to lunches, where she loved to talk. Susan was a workaholic; she loved her job at Mountain Shadows Homecare where she worked for 15 plus years. She loved helping people and everyone knew they could always count on her if they needed anything. She was very proud of her four grandchildren whom she loved very much. Susan always had stories to tell. She was the kind of person who had a big heart and would always be there, all you had to do was ask. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the Senior Center.

Survivors include her daughter, Gina Macias and husband Mike and their children, Brittney Cooke and Jordan Velissariou; her daughter, Phyllis Dolce and her significant other, Amber Smith and children, Michael Thomas and Damon Washington; her brother, Charles Goldstein and wife Helena and his children, Dina and Brett; his sister, Rhonda Stroud and husband Gary and their son, Christopher; her sister, Jacqueline Goldstein.

Susan will be loved, missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts. She is at peace now.

The Dolce family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020
