Susan Wallis
Susan O. Wallis, 93, peacefully went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2020 in Bethlehem, PA. She was born to the late John R. and Lela P. Owens on April 22, 1927 in Parsons, WV. She graduated high school there in 1944.
Susan lived in Alamogordo for nearly 50 years, retiring in 1992 after 19 years with the Federal Civil Service. She enjoyed fellowship with family and friends and always made sure there was room in her house for visitors. She also loved to travel, especially her annual visits to West Virginia for family reunions. She particularly enjoyed playing our family game of Set Back, and was able to do so frequently with some of her sons and grandchildren in the last years of her life. Susan dedicated her life to Christ, and spent her years looking after and caring for her disabled son.
Survivors include four sons, Allen D. Wallis of Ruidoso Downs, NM, Richard D. Wallis of Round Rock, TX, Gregory D. Wallis and wife Nanette and Vincent D. Wallis, both of Bethlehem PA: 2 sisters; Norma Holt of Arthurdale, WV, and Jean Myers of Parsons, WV; 3 brothers; Melvin Owens and Bruce Owens, both of Parsons WV, David Owens of Roanoke, WV; numerous nieces and nephews; 5 grandchildren; Carrie Richardson and husband George, Shawn Wallis, Melissa Wallis, Andrew Wallis and Emily Wallis; 5 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Due to the current situation, and following CDC recommendations for public gatherings, services will be held at a later date at Christ Community Church in Alamogordo.
The family was entrusted their loved one to the Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct their services. To sign the online register book, please visit http://www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020