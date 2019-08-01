Services
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Susie M. Duran


1958 - 2019
Alamogordo - Susie M Duran went to be with our Lord on July 25, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was born on August 20, 1958.

Susie is survived by her husband, Jaime Duran. They would be celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary on August 3rd. Susie was a devoted mother to all 6 of her children, Chris Maynez, Martha Maynez, Angela Duran (Orlando Lucero III), Arturo Duran, Joshua Duran, and Alexxis Duran. She had 9 grandchildren which she loved with all her heart; Haven and Nathaniel Maynez, Ethan and Emily Maynez, Selena, Mariah, and Christopher Candelaria, and Sonya and Avianna Duran. Susie has 2 brothers, Richard Maynez and Marcos (Kathy) Serna. She is also survived by her mother, Manuela Serna and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Susie was retired from the Otero County Court House where she worked for 26 years. She had an infectious laugh and smile that will be greatly missed. Susie was loved by all. She had a bright and energetic personality and was known for her ability to help anyone who needed it.

Susie was preceded in death by her father, Hector Maynez; stepfather, Tony Serna; grandparents; and Uncle Albert Estrada.

The memorial service for Susan Duran will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Sowers officiating.

The Duran family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019
