Rev. Sylvia "Kristina" Jean (Search) King



Rev. Sylvia "Kristina" Jean (Search) King, age 74, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born December 26, 1946 in Brighton, England, a graduate of Bel Air High School, El Paso, TX in 1964, and an ordained minister (1995). Kris was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution and served on the executive board of the White Sands Chapter from 2007-2011. Kris received her BS in geological sciences from NMSU in 1987 and was instrumental in organizing the first computer lab at NMSU-A. Kris dedicated her life to serving others. Her ministry was her greatest passion. Her heart's desire was witnessing and bringing others to Christ. Kris' many ministries included: creating a vibrant Children's ministry (Praise and Power Hour), directing Sunday School and Vacation Bible Study programs, puppetry and clowning, organizing the March for Jesus events, Women's Aglow, homeless ministry, organizing bible studies for women and homeless community, intercessory prayer and worship services, Good News Gang children's TV show, Prepare the Way teaching and prophecy TV show, and the Lamb's Lighthouse coffee shop ministry. Eventually, Kris expanded her ministry to global outreach as a missionary. For over a decade, she travelled around the world to the Philippines, Costa Rica, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Ukraine and several African countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Uganda. Her ministry to Africa, particularly Kenya, included women's and children's ministries, and prayer and healing services. She helped support churches and schools in Kenya in the mid-Nineties. She provided computers, puppets and other children's ministry materials, financed schools, and provided many spiritual supports. Kris discovered her calling in Africa and developed lifelong friendships there. In addition to her global ministry, Kris' passion for intercessory prayer led her to purchase The House of Prayer in Alamogordo, NM.



Originally intended to be a place of worship and prayer, over time, it grew into much more. In the late Nineties, His Rest Day Shelter was added to The House of Prayer ministry. The shelter provides meals, laundry and shower facilities, clothing, sleeping bags, tents, many other items, and spiritual guidance to the homeless community in Alamogordo. As the ministry grew, Kris' heart and passion for the homeless community was evident to everyone who knew her. The services and spiritual guidance she provided there are too numerous to count, and the lives she impacted and saved (physically and spiritually) are just as numerous. Her legacy of love and compassion is difficult to measure because she loved the unnoticed, the forgotten, and the difficult-to-love people of the world. Only those who were privileged to know her, love her, and work alongside her know of her immense love, compassion, sacrifice, and generosity. Sylvia "Kris" King is preceded in death by her parents John Marion Search and Dorothy Eileen (Deudney) Search and by her husband of 55 years, Benjamin L King, II. She is survived by her children: Serena N. King and Benjamin L. King, III; grandchildren, Amanda D. King-Ruediger and Tyler R. Ruediger; great-grandchildren, Erik B. Balogh and Madison B. Wintlend; Sisters Linda Carlsen (husband, Ken) and Valerie Search; Nieces Yvonne Morrow (daughter Isabelle) and Dorothy Riedford (husband Alan and children Kiersten and Keanan) and Nephew Olin Morrow (wife Sara). A Celebration of her life will be held at 2pm Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Christ Community Church, Alamogordo, NM. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her honor to The House of Prayer. Donations can be given directly to the ministry or to any of her family members.









