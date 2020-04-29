|
Sylvia Leyva
Alamogordo - Our precious Sylvia has gone to be with our heavenly father.
Sylvia "Sheba" Angelita Leyva was born June 1, 1960 to Daniel Gonzales Leyva Sr. and Agustina (Salazar) Leyva in Muleshoe Texas.
Sylvia attended Lubbock State School early in life before returning home to Muleshoe for good. She participated in in Lubbock, Texas, and graduated Muleshoe High School in 1982. The same year she moved with the family to Tularosa New Mexico eventually settling in Alamogordo.
She was resilient and beat the odds given to her by doctors as she was not to live past seven years old.
Sylvia loved life, swimming, dancing, and babies. Her ultimate goal was to marry and one day have a family; unfortunately, it was not meant to be. She was active in church Iglesia Triunfante, A.D. by collecting money for missions and played the tambourine; off tune at times but happily praising the lord. She was bilingual and when bored, would completely clear out her room and remodel it to her liking. When dad was suffering with Alzheimer's she rolled up her sleeves and helped in caring for him. She had a heart of gold and knew no enemies. You could not walk through town or a store without someone walking up to speak to her and give her a hug. A ten-minute walk always ended up being a good 45 minutes. Her sense of humor always left you laughing as at times her jokes could go over your head. She could be a firecracker too - if she wanted to do something, she did it and there was no changing her mind. When she was well into her 30s, she decided she wanted a Quinceanera and she got one. Images of her riding her adult tricycle or sitting on a chair at the lake warms our hearts for we know she lived life to the fullest.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents and her older brothers Lupe Leyva and Dan Leyva Jr. She is survived by her siblings, Elizabeth and her husband Juventino (Min) Corpus, Rose and her husband Larry Flores Sr., Hope and her husband Michael Graham, Jackqueline (She'ki as Sylvia called her) Madrid and her husband Arnold, Joel Leyva and his wife Lupe. She loved all her nephews and nieces as well as cousins and extended family.
A special thank you to Kim with Hospice and Lupe Martinez, Min. Joel, and Elizabeth (Licha) her caregivers and Mandy Leyva whom she loved more than the rest of all of us put together.
In lieu of flowers please consider National Down Syndrome Society, , , , or a donation to your church in her memory.
Gravesite services only (via vehicle) will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery Tularosa, NM.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020