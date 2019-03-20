|
|
Telesforo Duran
Alamogordo - Telesforo "Ted" R. Duran 1931-2019
Telesforo "Ted" Ramon Duran 87, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico surrounded by his family. He was born December 19, 1931 in Fort Stanton, New Mexico to Fidel and Maria Duran.
Telesforo more commonly known as Ted was a Korean War Veteran in the Air Force. After serving his term he met his life long partner of 59 plus years, Josephine. Together they started a family and had 3 wonderful children who blessed him with many grandchildren. He retired from Dynaelectron Ratscat Division as a supply clerk. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time with his family plus enjoying the outdoors such as fishing, camping, gardening, and horse races. Ted was very fond of all his numerous pets including his 800lb pig name "Rova". Ted was particularly fond and grateful of his grandchildren Theresa Marie and Joseph Romero and daughter Theresa and husband Ron who were always close by to affectionately offer a helping hand. He also had a special affection for Jr Romero who remained in close contact with his grandfather after moving away. His family was very important to him and he loved them dearly. He always tried the best he could to offer a helping hand throughout the years. Ted will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but left great memories behind for everyone to remember.
Ted is survived by his loving wife of 59 plus years, Josephine Duran; daughter, Theresa and husband Ron Romero; sons, Ted Duran Jr. "Sonny" and Anthony Duran; sister, Thelma and husband Joe Avila; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and god-children.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Fidel and Maria Duran; brothers, Charlie, Lloyd, Rudy, and Fidel; sister, Chavela Parsley; grandsons, Alex and Jerry Romero, and Sean Duran; daughter in law, Paula Duran.
Honorary pallbearers: Theresa Marie Romero, Joseph Romero, Jr. Romero, Ron Romero, Ted "Sonny" Duran, Anthony Duran, Michael Gallegos, Charles Gallegos, Ralph Gallegos, Tony Gallegos, and George Gallegos.
Rosary will be recited at 12:00 pm, followed by Eulogy, and Mass at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; 705 Delaware Ave, Alamogordo, New Mexico 88310.
Special thanks to the Alamogordo Police Department and First Responders who arrived promptly. Thanks also to the Rehabilitation Section and Intensive Care Unit at GCRMC who were so kind and generous with Ted and his family.
The Duran Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral service.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019