Teresa Guilez
Alamogordo - Teresa Duran Guilez 70, passed away May 1, 2020 surrounded by family. Teresa called Tularosa home her entire life. She graduated Tularosa High School in 1968. A year later she married her husband, Pate. They spent nearly 50 wonderful years together until his passing in 2019. Teresa was retired from the City of Alamogordo, where she worked for 25 years. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, Nina and friend to all. She had a heart of gold and helped many people throughout her life. People will remember Teresa's tell-it-like-it-is attitude. Her favorite activity was playing slot machines at the Casino. She will be greatly missed by many.
Teresa is survived by her children: Gilbert and Donna Guilez. She has 9 grandchildren: Darlene Marrujo, Elena Guilez, Erika Hamilton, Carlos Guilez, Tiffany Guilez, Andrew Guilez, Angel Provencio, Marcial Provencio, and Genevieve Guilez. She has 15 great-grandchildren: Genevieve, Abel, Isabel, Arianna, Antonio, Silas, Gabriel, Jr., Elijah, Cyrus, Jazalina, Isabella, Samuel, Ezra and Emileah. Her bond with her granddaughter Darlene was very special. She was her primary caretaker and cared for her until her last breath.
She is also survived by her siblings: Juanita Sandoval, Tim Duran, Patsy Salas and boyfriend Lupe, Delores Estrada and husband Tommy, Diane Duran, Manuel Duran and girlfriend Lucy, Andy Duran and wife Corina, Sam Duran and wife Lillian, and Sylvia Duran. In addition, Teresa had many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends who loved her very much.
She is preceded in death by her husband Pate Guilez, daughter Genevieve Guilez, parents Manuel & Elena Duran, sisters, Cathy Contreras and Veronica Duran, brother Georgie Duran, and in laws, Carlos & Genoveva Guilez.
Pallbearers are Carlos Guilez, Andrew Guilez, Tim Duran, Manual Duran, Andy Duran, Sam Duran, David Salas and Christopher Pino.
Honorary Pallbearers are Aaron Marrujo, Brian Mendez, Fernando Leal, Dominic Montoya, Jonathan Duran, Abel Chavez, Antonio Marrujo, Silas Mendez, Gabriel Chavez, Junior Cordova, Elijah Provencio, Cyrus Mendez, Ezra Mendez, and Samuel Shendo.
Graveside services for Teresa will be held at 9:00am on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Tularosa, New Mexico. There will not be a public viewing.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2020