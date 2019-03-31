|
Thomas W. Moore Sr.
Alamogordo - Thomas W. Moore Sr., 76, of Alamogordo passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Tom was born December 31, 1942 to Marvin and Thelma. He was the 2nd of three kids. Tom spent his childhood in and around the Artesia, NM area. During his teens he was given the nickname of "Bop". He was an excellent dancer and often got called up on stage at concerts to dance.
Tom moved to Cloudcroft after a tragic car accident claimed the life of his sister Sandy. While in Cloudcroft he met and married Kathye Lee Corn. They started a family in High Rolls, NM with their firstborn Wayne and then Levi and Lucas. Tom and Kathye were married for 51 years. During this incredible journey, Tom opened Moore's Trading Post which was a dream of his. He was right at home buying, selling and trading. Many of his customers became some of his best friends. When he wasn't at work he loved to fish, hunt and take his boys all around the country racing motorcycles.
Tom is preceded in death by his father Marvin, mother Thelma, sister Sandy and brother Kenneth. He leaves behind his wife Kathye, three sons, Wayne (Shauna), Levi (Charlene), and Lucas. He loved his grandkids, Railey, Tristan, Logan, Caitlyn, Kylee and Grayson.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019