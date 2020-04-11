|
Tina Godby Ware
Klamath Falls, OR - Tina Loraine Godby-Ware, 67, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, April 5th in her home in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Tina was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, a beloved sister, and cherished aunt, as well as a caring and compassionate presence in the lives of those she touched.
Tina was named after Saint Joan of Lorraine—Joan of Arc—the warrior. She was driven and relentless when it came to the people and the causes she believed in. She had a deep and abiding faith in people.
Born in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Tina graduated from Alamogordo Senior High School and went on to receive her bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Texas El Paso. In addition to nursing, Tina worked as a massage therapist for many years in both Alamogordo and in her home in Montana. Throughout her career, she focused on physical and emotional wellness in her community.
Tina was instrumental in building the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners program in Alamogordo, helping to create a Board of Directors, applying for non-profit status, and working with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center to secure a private, stand-alone clinic for SANE services. She organized the first Annual Take Back the Night event for sexual assault awareness in the Alamogordo community, a program that has been continued by NMSUA. Tina was a "true believer" who worked tirelessly on behalf of sexual assault victims in Otero and Lincoln Counties. Tina's work on behalf of victims will remain her living legacy.
In 2009, she was named an Alamogordo Women of Merit, and in 2011 she was awarded the Governor's Award for Women of Distinction for her work with SANE.
At the time of her death, Tina worked as a hospice nurse for Klamath Hospice where she devoted herself to patients and families preparing for the end of life.
Tina is survived by her husband Mitch Ware, daughter Grace Watts and her husband Tim, stepsons Sam Ware and his wife Natalie, and Joseph Ware and his wife Alicia, grandchildren Jasper and Zoe Watts and Nathan Koda Ware, sisters: Janice Masters and her husband Steve, Stephanie Yates and her husband John, and brothers: Jeff Godby and his wife Loretta, and Philip Godby and long-time partner Sunny, as well as nieces and nephews, family and friends, who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her mother Christina Duran Godby, her father Robert Otto Godby, Jr., and her younger cousin Rob Duran.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SANE of Otero & Lincoln Counties, PO Box 2626, Alamogordo, NM 88311 or Klamath Hospice at 4745 S. 6th St., Klamath Falls, OR 97603.
Given the current global health crisis, a memorial will be held in Alamogordo, NM in the fall. Her body has been entrusted to Davenport's Chapel. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020