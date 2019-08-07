|
|
Tom L McMurry
Alamogordo - Tom L McMurry, 66, passed away on July 31, 2019 in Alamogordo, NM. He was born on October 10, 1952 in Alamogordo, NM to W.J. (Willie) and Patsy (Wooten) McMurry. He graduated from Alamogordo High School in 1970. "Tom was an Alamogordo Tigers fan, supporting all sports and loved to watch the games. He was a man of God, and if you knew him, he probably prayed for you. Tom loved people, he believed in taking care of others before himself and received so much joy from the smiles he could get from helping others."
Tom is survived by sons, Jamie (Gwynne) McMurry of Albuquerque, NM and Michael (Vanessa) McMurry of Maricopa, AZ; daughter, Tonya (Rick) Rael of Albuquerque, NM; siblings, Ted (Jody) McMurry of Ozark, MO, Tim (Melody) McMurry of Dallas, TX, Susan (John) Galloway of Alamogordo, NM, Pat (Karen) McMurry of Pipe Creek, TX; five grandsons and two granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents W.J and Patsy McMurry and sister Sally McMurry.
The Memorial Service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home, 2301 First Street, Alamogordo, NM, with Reverend Thomas Broom officiating.
Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the High Rolls Mountain Park Lions Club (www.hrmplions.com <http://www.hrmplions.com>)
The McMurry family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 7, 2019