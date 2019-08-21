|
|
Tommy Gutierrez
El Paso - Tommy Gutierrez, 62, passed away on March 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas after a long illness. He was born May 28, 1958 in Alamogordo, New Mexico, to Johnny Stogden Gutierrez, Sr. and Celia Garcia Gutierrez. He is survived by his sons Robert Kernohan and Tommy Gutierrez, Jr., stepson Daniel McKinley, stepdaughters Angie and Aeres McKinley; grandchildren Tommy Gutierrez, III, step-grandchildren Daniel, Jr., Aviona, Sabrina, Ariya, Jasmine, Jose, Monica, Paul, Jr., Estilla, Angelray, Christina, and Lando. He was preceded in death by his wife Nettie McKinley Gutierrez, stepson Orlando McKinley, his parents, his paternal grandparents Manuel and Carlotta Gutierrez, his maternal grandparents, Domingo and Francisca Garcia, and his brothers, Raymond, Danny, and Johnny Gutierrez, Jr. The rosary for Tommy Gutierrez will be recited together with that of his brother Johnny Gutierrez, Jr., at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of the Christian burial, which will be celebrated at Nuestra Senora de La Luz (Our Lady of the Light) Catholic Church on Friday, August 23, 2019, with Father Marcel Okonkwo, Celebrant. Burial will follow at Nuestra Senora de La Luz (Our Lady of the Light) Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019