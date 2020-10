Or Copy this URL to Share

Tommy Joe Pennington born 7/11/49 passed Friday, Oct. 16. Funeral arrangements as followed, Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79936. Office- 915-857-3535. Visitation: Thurs, Oct. 29, 11 AM to 1 PM at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral services: Thurs., Oct. 29,.12 PM same location. Gravesite service: Thurs.Oct.29, 1:30 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.









