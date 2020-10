Travis HooserAlamogordo - Travis Hooser, 93, former welding supervisor at the Holloman High Speed Test Track, crossed over on Tuesday evening September 29, 2020. He was at home with his loving wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A celebration of his life is pending for a future date.The Hooser family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home. To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org