Trinnie Sanchez



Tularosa - Trinidad Garcia Sanchez, 87, a resident of Tularosa, NM passed away on October 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Trinidad 'Trinnie' as her family and friends knew her, was born to the late Jose Dolores Garcia and Crucita Lovato Garcia on July 1, 1933 in El Derramadero, NM. This is a ranch located near Encino, NM. Trinnie was a homemaker who loved music, cooking, crocheting, and visiting with family. She was a devout Catholic and a member of la Sociedad de Nuestra Senora del Carmel from Duran, NM.



At the age of 23 she moved to Duran, NM where she met Esmael Sanchez whom she married on August 11, 1956. Esmael and Trinnie moved to Tularosa, NM where they reared a family. Trinnie is preceded in death by her husband Esmael Sanchez, her parents Jose Dolores Garcia and Crucita Lovato Garcia, son Robert Sanchez, brother Rudolfo Garcia, and her aunts Guadalupita Garcia and Gregorita Garcia whom she was reared by.



Trinnie is survived by her children Rita and Billy Sanchez, Elias and Martha Sanchez, Norbert and Rhonda Sanchez, and Samuel and Donnalisa Sanchez. Additionally, she is survived by her brothers: Octaviano Garcia and family, Roman and Dorothy Garcia and family, Jose Lizardo Garcia and son; sisters Mary Jane Duran and family, Maria Vidal and Ismael Aragon and son, Manuelita and Frank Aragon and family, Agnes Garcia, Cleo and Frank Rael and family, Toby Sanchez. Also surviving Trinnie are her grandchildren, Billy J. Sanchez, Cruzita Sanchez Holguin, Carmelita Fryar, Francisco Sanchez, Elijah Sanchez, Jeremy Sanchez, Mathew Sanchez, Tanya Sanchez, Nick Sanchez, Samantha Pitts, Samuel Sanchez, and several great grandchildren. Trinnie is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces from both Sanchez' and Garcia's.



The Sanchez family would like to thank the hospice staff, her attending nurses (Nicole Hoover) for the wonderful care they provided during this difficult time. A big thank you to her son Samuel and daughter in law Donalisa Sanchez who cared for her the last two years of her life, assisted by her other son Norbert and his wife Rhonda Sanchez.



Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, attendance is limited to immediate family. All those who attend must wear a face mask. A memorial Mass and celebration of Trindad's life will be celebrated at a later date.



The Sanchez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.









