Resources
More Obituaries for Twila Morales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Twila A. Smith Morales


1975 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Twila A. Smith Morales Obituary
Twila A. Smith Morales

Twila Ann Smith Morales, 44, went home to be with the Lord on January 10, 2020. She was born on August 20, 1975 in Alamogordo, New Mexico to Mary Gallegos Smith and Larry Dean Smith. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter, wife, aunt and good friend. She was residing in Colorado Springs, CO at the time of her death.

All that knew her, knew that she was very upbeat and cheerful, willing to go out of her way for all. She is survived by her daughters Theresa and Clarisa Morales of Daly City, CA.; her husband Reynerio Morales of Daly City, CA.; sisters Dawn and Juan Rodriguez of Alamogordo, NM., Stella M. Gallegos of Alamogordo, NM., Virginia and Jim Abshire of Colorado Springs, CO., and Tameeka Smith of Albuquerque, NM.; her brothers Thomas Smith of Alamogordo, NM., Eric and Carl Smith of Alamogordo, NM.; her father Larry D. Smith of Albuquerque, NM.; her grandparents Betty Padgett and Gordon Frettem of Los Lunas, NM and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary M. Gallegos Smith.

Services are being handled by her daughter Theresa Morales to take place in Daly City, CA at a later date.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Twila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -