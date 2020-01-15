|
|
Twila A. Smith Morales
Twila Ann Smith Morales, 44, went home to be with the Lord on January 10, 2020. She was born on August 20, 1975 in Alamogordo, New Mexico to Mary Gallegos Smith and Larry Dean Smith. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter, wife, aunt and good friend. She was residing in Colorado Springs, CO at the time of her death.
All that knew her, knew that she was very upbeat and cheerful, willing to go out of her way for all. She is survived by her daughters Theresa and Clarisa Morales of Daly City, CA.; her husband Reynerio Morales of Daly City, CA.; sisters Dawn and Juan Rodriguez of Alamogordo, NM., Stella M. Gallegos of Alamogordo, NM., Virginia and Jim Abshire of Colorado Springs, CO., and Tameeka Smith of Albuquerque, NM.; her brothers Thomas Smith of Alamogordo, NM., Eric and Carl Smith of Alamogordo, NM.; her father Larry D. Smith of Albuquerque, NM.; her grandparents Betty Padgett and Gordon Frettem of Los Lunas, NM and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary M. Gallegos Smith.
Services are being handled by her daughter Theresa Morales to take place in Daly City, CA at a later date.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020