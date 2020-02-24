|
Uli Maeyer
Alamogordo - Uli Maeyer, 80, Major, Ret., German Army
He Walked in Truth
Uli Maeyer, 80, passed away on February 8, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on April 10, 1939 in Karlsruhe, Germany to Ernst and Helma (Balzer) Maeyer.
Mr. Maeyer, retired as a Major in the German Army. He was a farmer, teacher and coach.
Survivors include his son, Jonathan Timothy (Jenine) Maeyer of Haddonfield, NJ and two daughters, Nicole (Dave) Stefanski of Golden, CO and Heidemarie Maeyer of Virginia Beach, VA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernst Maeyer and Helma Maeyer.
Cremation has taken place and no services have been planned.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to the Athletic Department of the Rappahannock County High School, 12576 Lee Hwy, Washington, VA 22747.
The Maeyer family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020