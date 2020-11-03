1/1
Valerie Smurda
1939 - 2020
Valerie Smurda

Alamogordo - On October 31, 2020, Valerie Ethne Reader Smurda was called to be with the Lord. Valerie met her husband James in Seville, Spain in the summer of 1966 and they were married January 7, 1967. Valerie was born in Kent, UK December 11, 1939.

Valerie leaves behind not only James but her daughter, Dawn Rowland of Elk Grove, CA; her son, Shawn of Sherman, TX; and

four grandchildren, Dalton and Dillon Rowland, Victoria and Dominic Smurda all residing in California. She also has a sister Margaret residing in New Jersey and her brother Peter in Kent, UK.

The Rosary for Valerie Smurda will be recited at 10:15 am, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church with Father Tom Hoffman, Celebrant.

Following the service, Valerie will be cremated and her ashes placed in a Columbarium at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery near Dixon, CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Shriner's Hospital, St. Jude Hospital or the Glioblastoma research foundation.

The Smurda family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.




Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Rosary
10:15 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
