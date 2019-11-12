|
Vicki Wright
Alamogordo, NM - Vicki Lynn Wright (72), loving wife, mom, sister, and nana, was born in Kansas City, MO on December 8, 1946 to George and Bonnie Brotherton.
Mom passed away peacefully at 12:40pm, surrounded by family, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Alamogordo, NM. Mom is survived by her husband, Ron, whom she married almost 54 years ago on November 26, 1965 in Las Vegas, NV. Mom will be deeply missed by her three children, daughter Robyn of Monterrey, CA; son Rodney and his wife Tara of Belen, NM; and son Ryan and his wife TJ of Big Spring, TX.
Mom thoroughly enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren; Alex, Mitchell, Jordan, Chaz, Taylor, Bailey, Kasey, and McKynzie. She spent many adventures with her sisters; Karen Tussey and husband Gary of Phoenix, AZ and Donna Parker and husband Eddie of Ruidoso, NM.
Mom is survived by a brother, Bradley Brotherton of Portland, OR; and nieces and nephews, Tammy, Tonya, Sean, Chad, Jennifer, Mandy, Kenny, and Mike, as well as many great nieces and nephews. Mom and Dad called many places home over the past 54 years and made many, many friends along the way. For most of those years, mom worked outside the home, most often for one of the banks in the community in which they lived. Beginning in 1985, Mom's worked turned toward working for the schools in Ruidoso as a secretary at Nob Hill Elementary. Mom transitioned to the finance department, thus beginning a career spent in school finance as a payroll specialist for the Ruidoso Public Schools . Mom eventually transferred to Tularosa where she became the business manager for Tularosa Public Schools. While at Tularosa, mom earned her bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Mom eventually moved to the Alamogordo Public Schools as Director of Finance. After a brief retirement, mom returned to the world of finance contracting with several schools. Upon retiring for good, mom and dad sold their home in Alamogordo and began traveling in their new RV. Mom was able to spend quality time with family and friends, but time spent in Chula Vista, CA with dad and friends was probably some of her most favorite memories. Mom always worked hard and her family brought her the greatest joy. Mom was able to share in family celebrations and achievements too numerous to count. Mom's strength and perseverance through very difficult times with her health is a model and gift for us all to follow. There was rarely a time that mom allowed her private challenges to be known to others or interfere with or dampen time spent with family and friends. Mom was a true gift from God and we are all better individuals with her being in our lives.
Should friends desire, contributions can be made to in Mom's memory.
A celebration of Mom's life, led by family friend Harry Vasile, will take place at Scenic Chapel (formerly Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home) on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00pm. Mom's ashes will be spread by family in the San Diego Bay at a later date. The Wright family will begin welcoming friends at noon.
The Wright family has entrusted Mom to the loving care of Scenic Chapel to direct the memorial services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019