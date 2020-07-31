Victor Wilkerson
Alamgordo - Victor Thomas Wilkerson
11/11/1960 - 6/30/2020
Victor was born and raised in sunny California. In his early teens he moved to Redmond, Oregon. He attended the Redmond School System where he met his life-long friends that meant the world to him. Marvin Wollem has been his best friend from junior high until Victor's passing on June 30, 2020.
Victor married and had two wonderful children, Shawn and Misty, who were the love of his life.
Victor has lived in Alamogordo for twenty-five plus years. He has worked in the construction industry with many of our local builders.
Victor enjoyed swimming, hiking, surfing, camping and especially family game-night.
Victor is preceded in death by many past relatives that he loved dearly.
Victor's heartbreak was the passing of his beautiful daughter Misty Wilkerson-Bessett at the age of 25 while attending college in Virginia; born 12/9/1984, passed 6/23/2010. Since that time, Victor was never the same.
Our beautiful brother has left behind his wonderful son whom we cherish, Shawn Wilkerson and his beautiful finance, Candice Cashion and daughter, Kaila White all of Ruidoso, New Mexico. He also leaves behind his mother, Margaret Wilkerson of Shady Grove, Oregon; brothers and sisters: Karrie and JP Pendergast of Washington, PA, John and Hazel Wilkerson of Shady Grove, OR, Shaunda and James Lindsay of Alamogordo, NM, Sara and Arty Condito of Alamogordo, NM, Philly and Doug Cook of Goldendale, WA, Lorin Wilkerson and Kristin Sterling of Portland, OR, Joel and Katie Wilkerson of Washougal, WA, Deirdre Wilkerson of Alamogordo, NM; many nieces and nephews: J. Childe, Venus, Tiffany, Michael, Seth, Julian, Eric, Josh, Kylee, Tressa, Theoden, Owen, Skyler, Dra, and Ocean.
There were nine Wilkerson children, Victor was number 4, now there are 8. Our hearts are broken, he is already greatly missed.
There will be a celebration of Victor's life, to be held at 3 pm on the beautiful outside patio of the MCM Elegante Lodge & Resort in Ruidoso, New Mexico on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
The Wilkerson family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
