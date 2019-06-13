Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Alamogordo - Victoriano J. Coyazo, Jr., 50

Victoriano J. Coyazo, Jr. (Joey), 50 years old, peacefully went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2019. Joey was born on March 19, 1969 in Tularosa, NM to Victoriano J. Coyazo, Sr. and Consuelo Coyazo.

Joey was currently employed with NMSU-A Tays Center. He was previously employed with GCRMC, Walmart and Oregon Elementary School. He enjoyed every sport and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He had nicknames for his nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his mother, Connie Coyazo; siblings, Angie Clark (Jim), Carlos Coyazo, Sr., and Sonia Coyazo Madrid; nephews include, Carlos Coyazo, Jr. (porcupine), Dominique Coyazo (Nickster), Shaelyn Burno (poofhead), and Adan Hill (machete); one great-nephew, Carlos Coyazo III; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Victoriano J. Coyazo, Sr.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Rosary will be recited at 10:30 am, Friday, June 14, 2019 with Mass of the Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Burial will be held at a later date at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Carlos Coyazo, Sr., Carlos Coyazo, Jr., Adan Hill, Sam Fuentes, Richard Coyazo, Jr., and David Archuleta.

Honorary pallbearers include Ernie Fuentes, Richard Coyazo, Sr., Johnny Coyazo, Albert Borunda, Herbert (Boy Boyz) Chavez, and Jim Clark.

The Coyazo family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.

To sign the online register book, please visit http://www.alamogordofuneralhome.org
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 13, 2019
