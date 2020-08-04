Virgil Leon Nowell



Mesa, AZ - Virgil Leon Nowell of Mesa, AZ passed away in Great Falls, MT on August 1, 2020. He was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico on March 1, 1944 to Leon and Mary (Watson) Nowell . He was the youngest of six children and the only brother to five sisters - Jane, Ruby, Joyce, Leona, and Evelyn. The family resided in Tularosa, New Mexico. During his growing up years Virgil helped out on the family farm. When he was about fifteen years old his father took ill and, in his words, he "pretty much ran the farm until dad got better." Virgil was member of the FFA in high school. After graduation from Tularosa High in 1962 Virgil had intended to work on the family farm -which he did for about a year - but fate had other plans.



In August of 1963 he married Twila Arndt. Shortly after the marriage he joined the Air Force where he worked on electronic systems for the next eight and half years. During this time he and Twila began a family. Together they had four boys - Bruce, Gary, Randy, and Brad. After Virgil and Twila divorced he returned to Tularosa for a short time. He eventually found work in Florence, Arizona as a prison guard. One weekend he went to Mesa, Arizona to visit some friends which led him to new employment opportunities and a 30+ year career as a security guard at several gated communities in Scottsdale.



Virgil was a long time member of Living Word Bible Church of Mesa, Arizona. He often times shared with family and friends what he learned in church and from his personal daily Bible study. When asked about the words of wisdom that he wanted to leave to his family and friends he said, "Always be ready to forgive. Treat others well. Learn to love Jesus with your whole heart."



Virgil is survived by his two sisters, Joyce (Bob) Yearley of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Evelyn Webb of Tularosa, New Mexico; his sons Bruce (Diane) Nowell of Merrimack, New Hampshire, Gary (Dea) Nowell of Great Falls, Montana, Randy Nowell of Sacramento, California, and Brad (Catherine) Nowell of Springfield, Oregon; grandchildren, Benjamin, Bethany, Austin, Tamara, Keith, and Jordan; and many cousins, nieces, nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Mary Nowell; his sisters, Jane Moore, Ruby Walker, and Leona Helms; and grandson, Samuel.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions currently in place in New Mexico a memorial service is being planned for a date when family can get together in Tularosa to celebrate Virgil's life.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Benefis Peace Hospice of Montana, PO Box 7008, Great Falls, MT 59406.









