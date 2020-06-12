Virginia Hernandez
Alamogordo - Virginia Hernandez, 81, passed away on June 2, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1939 in Alamogordo, New Mexico to Julian and Lorenza Roman.
Virginia Hernandez was the best cook in New Mexico, retiring from Alamogordo Public Schools Food Service after 27 years. Throughout her life, she cooked with a passion like no other, and always hosted large gatherings gleefully. She cared deeply for every person that crossed her path. Her sassy spunkiness would always fill your heart with love and laughter. She was definitely the light in every room. Ginny will be missed by each and every heart she touched.
She is survived by her husband, Eliseo Hernandez; daughter, Monica Hernandez; sons, Patrick Hernandez and Gerard Hernandez; sisters, Ramona Gutierrez and Lucy (Jimmy) McGrew; grandchildren, Omar Reyes, Gracie (Josh) Williams, Emily (Will) Barr, Roman (Skyla) Hernandez, Amanda Hernandez, and Victoria Montana; and nineteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Sony Roman and Harry Roman.
We will hold a memorial service, although the date and time are unknown at this time.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to Monica Hernandez at 2102 Bellamah Dr. Alamogordo, NM 88310.
The Hernandez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Alamogordo - Virginia Hernandez, 81, passed away on June 2, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1939 in Alamogordo, New Mexico to Julian and Lorenza Roman.
Virginia Hernandez was the best cook in New Mexico, retiring from Alamogordo Public Schools Food Service after 27 years. Throughout her life, she cooked with a passion like no other, and always hosted large gatherings gleefully. She cared deeply for every person that crossed her path. Her sassy spunkiness would always fill your heart with love and laughter. She was definitely the light in every room. Ginny will be missed by each and every heart she touched.
She is survived by her husband, Eliseo Hernandez; daughter, Monica Hernandez; sons, Patrick Hernandez and Gerard Hernandez; sisters, Ramona Gutierrez and Lucy (Jimmy) McGrew; grandchildren, Omar Reyes, Gracie (Josh) Williams, Emily (Will) Barr, Roman (Skyla) Hernandez, Amanda Hernandez, and Victoria Montana; and nineteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Sony Roman and Harry Roman.
We will hold a memorial service, although the date and time are unknown at this time.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to Monica Hernandez at 2102 Bellamah Dr. Alamogordo, NM 88310.
The Hernandez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.