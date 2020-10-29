1/1
Wade Moore
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wade's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wade Moore

Alamogordo - Wade Leroy Moore, 76, passed away on October 24, 2020 at home surrounded by love. He was born on June 11, 1944 in Portland, Oregon to Albert and Mary Jane (Bealmer) Waldron. Wade served his country proudly in the US Navy for 30 years (1962-1992). After retiring, he could be found traveling and capturing many memories with his camera lens. His greatest accomplishment after retirement however, was being promoted to Grandpa.

Wade is survived by his wife Marie; his four daughters, Nancy, Sherry (Pete), Dawn (Michael), and Julie (James); his grandchildren, Cole (Hunter), Samantha (Nico), Cassandra, Julian, Jacqueline, Mason, Landon, Zach (Alyssa), Katie, David, and Addison.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane Moore and father, Albert Perry Waldron.

Wade will be buried at sea by the US Navy for his final deployment.

Should friends desire to honor his memory, please perform a random act of kindness for our local military members, as he often did.

Fair Winds and Following Seas Master Chief.

The Moore family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alamogordo Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved