Alamogordo - Wade Leroy Moore, 76, passed away on October 24, 2020 at home surrounded by love. He was born on June 11, 1944 in Portland, Oregon to Albert and Mary Jane (Bealmer) Waldron. Wade served his country proudly in the US Navy for 30 years (1962-1992). After retiring, he could be found traveling and capturing many memories with his camera lens. His greatest accomplishment after retirement however, was being promoted to Grandpa.
Wade is survived by his wife Marie; his four daughters, Nancy, Sherry (Pete), Dawn (Michael), and Julie (James); his grandchildren, Cole (Hunter), Samantha (Nico), Cassandra, Julian, Jacqueline, Mason, Landon, Zach (Alyssa), Katie, David, and Addison.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane Moore and father, Albert Perry Waldron.
Wade will be buried at sea by the US Navy for his final deployment.
Should friends desire to honor his memory, please perform a random act of kindness for our local military members, as he often did.
Fair Winds and Following Seas Master Chief.
The Moore family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
