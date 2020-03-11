|
|
Wanda Lou Boles
Alamogordo - Wanda Lou (Gurley) Boles, 82
October 19, 1937 - March 9, 2020
Wanda Lou Boles, 82, passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1937 in Tahoka Texas to Denver and Odessa (Craig) Gurley.
Wanda was raised in Weed, NM graduating from Weed High School in 1955. Wanda married Edwin Boles on April 14, 1956 in Alamogordo.
Wanda loved playing the guitar and singing country music. She played with several bands over the years.
Wanda is survived by her brother, Sherrell Gurley (Gayla), her children, Gary (Dorothy), Teresa (Mitch), Alberta (Brian), Edwin Jr and son-in-law Davey Reeves. Wanda is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Denver and Odessa Gurley. Her husband, Edwin Boles Sr and her daughter Becky Reeves.
The family will greet friends prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the New Heart Cowboy Church.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the New Heart Cowboy Church, 1311 Galway Dr, Alamogordo, NM with Vic Williford officiating.
Burial will follow at the Boles Acres Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be, Gary Boles, Edwin Boles, Jr, Jake Boles, Keith Flores, Nathan Tickner, David Boles and Tyler Boles.
The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020